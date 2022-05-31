Shivam Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.76 crore, down 30.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.76 crore in March 2022 down 30.98% from Rs. 161.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 up 135.76% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022 down 24.92% from Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2021.

Shivam Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 30.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.74% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.