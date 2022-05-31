 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shivam Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.76 crore, down 30.98% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.76 crore in March 2022 down 30.98% from Rs. 161.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022 up 135.76% from Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022 down 24.92% from Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2021.

Shivam Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 30.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.74% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.

Shivam Autotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.76 114.62 161.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.76 114.62 161.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.59 35.07 57.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -3.95 12.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.18 6.90 -1.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.85 15.19 16.10
Depreciation 9.74 10.40 9.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.25 33.48 45.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.15 17.54 20.98
Other Income 1.91 -1.23 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.06 16.31 22.14
Interest 12.24 12.08 16.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.82 4.23 6.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.82 4.23 6.11
Tax -- -- 11.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.82 4.23 -5.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.82 4.23 -5.09
Equity Share Capital 24.44 20.00 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.42 -0.51
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.42 -0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.42 -0.51
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.42 -0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:02 pm
