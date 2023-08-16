English
    Shivam Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.99 crore, down 8.19% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.99 crore in June 2023 down 8.19% from Rs. 117.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2023 down 293.34% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2023 down 44.18% from Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2022.

    Shivam Auto shares closed at 29.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.15% returns over the last 6 months and -36.41% over the last 12 months.

    Shivam Autotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.99115.44117.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.99115.44117.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.6542.3341.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.9613.249.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.682.742.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2814.3812.96
    Depreciation9.148.559.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.3531.3834.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.292.827.88
    Other Income0.610.281.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.893.108.97
    Interest13.4912.2712.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.60-9.17-3.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.60-9.17-3.20
    Tax--1.88--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.60-11.06-3.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.60-11.06-3.20
    Equity Share Capital24.4424.4424.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.03-1.01-0.29
    Diluted EPS-1.03-1.01-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.03-1.01-0.29
    Diluted EPS-1.03-1.01-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates.