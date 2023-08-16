Shivam Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.99 crore, down 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.99 crore in June 2023 down 8.19% from Rs. 117.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2023 down 293.34% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2023 down 44.18% from Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2022.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 29.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.15% returns over the last 6 months and -36.41% over the last 12 months.