Shivam Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.62 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.62 crore in June 2022 up 4.34% from Rs. 112.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 up 75.54% from Rs. 13.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 14.98 crore in June 2021.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 47.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.48% returns over the last 6 months and 110.83% over the last 12 months.

Shivam Autotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.62 111.76 112.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.62 111.76 112.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.71 41.59 43.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.04 -- 8.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.93 3.18 -3.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.96 9.85 15.07
Depreciation 9.00 9.74 10.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.10 35.25 35.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.88 12.15 3.01
Other Income 1.09 1.91 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.97 14.06 4.51
Interest 12.17 12.24 17.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.20 1.82 -13.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.20 1.82 -13.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.20 1.82 -13.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.20 1.82 -13.10
Equity Share Capital 24.44 24.44 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 0.17 -1.31
Diluted EPS -0.29 0.17 -1.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 0.17 -1.31
Diluted EPS -0.29 0.17 -1.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
