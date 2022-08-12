Shivam Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.62 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.62 crore in June 2022 up 4.34% from Rs. 112.73 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 up 75.54% from Rs. 13.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 14.98 crore in June 2021.
Shivam Auto shares closed at 47.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.48% returns over the last 6 months and 110.83% over the last 12 months.
|Shivam Autotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.62
|111.76
|112.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.62
|111.76
|112.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.71
|41.59
|43.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.04
|--
|8.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.93
|3.18
|-3.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.96
|9.85
|15.07
|Depreciation
|9.00
|9.74
|10.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.10
|35.25
|35.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.88
|12.15
|3.01
|Other Income
|1.09
|1.91
|1.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.97
|14.06
|4.51
|Interest
|12.17
|12.24
|17.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.20
|1.82
|-13.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.20
|1.82
|-13.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.20
|1.82
|-13.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.20
|1.82
|-13.10
|Equity Share Capital
|24.44
|24.44
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.17
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.17
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.17
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.17
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited