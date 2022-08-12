Shivam Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.62 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.62 crore in June 2022 up 4.34% from Rs. 112.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 up 75.54% from Rs. 13.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 14.98 crore in June 2021.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 47.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.48% returns over the last 6 months and 110.83% over the last 12 months.