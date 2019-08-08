Shivam Auto Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 173.78 crore, up 12.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.78 crore in June 2019 up 12.31% from Rs. 154.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2019 down 448.7% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.79 crore in June 2019 down 15.58% from Rs. 25.81 crore in June 2018.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 19.00 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.63% returns over the last 6 months and -68.80% over the last 12 months.