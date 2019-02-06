Shivam Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 148.02 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.02 crore in December 2018 up 15.9% from Rs. 127.71 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2018 down 232.45% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2018 down 22.06% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2017.
Shivam Auto shares closed at 38.60 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.55% returns over the last 6 months and -47.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shivam Autotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.02
|162.13
|127.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.02
|162.13
|127.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.46
|46.50
|40.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.34
|7.52
|-5.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.32
|15.76
|13.37
|Depreciation
|10.65
|9.99
|10.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.26
|67.47
|58.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.67
|14.90
|11.47
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.28
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.49
|15.18
|11.67
|Interest
|12.40
|11.61
|9.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.91
|3.57
|1.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.91
|3.57
|1.68
|Tax
|-2.83
|2.37
|-0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.08
|1.20
|2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.08
|1.20
|2.32
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.12
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.12
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|0.12
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|0.12
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited