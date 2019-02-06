Shivam Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 148.02 crore, up 15.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.02 crore in December 2018 up 15.9% from Rs. 127.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2018 down 232.45% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2018 down 22.06% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2017.

Shivam Auto shares closed at 38.60 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.55% returns over the last 6 months and -47.20% over the last 12 months.