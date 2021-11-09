Shivalik Rasa Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore in September 2021 up 11.73% from Rs. 21.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2021 up 109.67% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2021 up 74.85% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2020.

Shivalik Rasa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2020.

Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 919.20 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)