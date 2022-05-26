Shivalik Rasa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.39 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.39 crore in March 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022 up 11.29% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in March 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2021.

Shivalik Rasa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.52 in March 2021.

Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 728.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.