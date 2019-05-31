Shivalik Rasa Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.45 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.45 crore in March 2019 down 2.39% from Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2019 up 171.07% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2019 up 152.21% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2018.

Shivalik Rasa EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2018.

Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 274.15 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.58% returns over the last 6 months and -18.65% over the last 12 months.