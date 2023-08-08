English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shivalik Rasa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore, down 8.95% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivalik Rasayan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore in June 2023 down 8.95% from Rs. 24.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2023 down 48.03% from Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2023 down 33.13% from Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2022.

    Shivalik Rasa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2022.

    Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 873.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.84% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.

    Shivalik Rasayan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.5224.2624.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.5224.2624.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5114.7511.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.31-1.56-0.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.633.924.00
    Depreciation1.121.191.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.273.524.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.302.444.70
    Other Income0.040.550.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.343.005.19
    Interest0.520.500.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.822.494.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.822.494.92
    Tax0.29-0.810.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.533.314.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.533.314.87
    Equity Share Capital7.247.247.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.752.283.36
    Diluted EPS1.752.283.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.752.283.36
    Diluted EPS1.752.283.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivalik Rasa #Shivalik Rasayan
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!