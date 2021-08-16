Shivalik Rasa Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.86 crore, up 25.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.86 crore in June 2021 up 25.4% from Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2021 up 207.73% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021 up 156.13% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2020.

Shivalik Rasa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2020.

Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 1,045.90 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.19% returns over the last 6 months and 108.31% over the last 12 months.