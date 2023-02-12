Shivalik Rasa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.78 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivalik Rasayan are:Net Sales at Rs 21.78 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.
Shivalik Rasa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in December 2021.
|Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 736.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.92% over the last 12 months.
|Shivalik Rasayan
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.78
|22.80
|26.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.78
|22.80
|26.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.06
|11.93
|12.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.98
|-2.90
|-0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.19
|4.38
|3.97
|Depreciation
|1.35
|1.22
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.41
|4.24
|5.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.75
|3.94
|4.28
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.33
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.59
|4.27
|4.74
|Interest
|0.39
|0.26
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.20
|4.00
|4.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.20
|4.00
|4.50
|Tax
|0.31
|-0.03
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.89
|4.04
|4.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.89
|4.04
|4.59
|Equity Share Capital
|7.24
|7.24
|7.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.99
|2.79
|3.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.99
|2.79
|3.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.99
|2.79
|3.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.99
|2.79
|3.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited