English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shivalik Rasa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.78 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivalik Rasayan are:Net Sales at Rs 21.78 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 37.09% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 18.88% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.
    Shivalik Rasa EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in December 2021.Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 736.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.92% over the last 12 months.
    Shivalik Rasayan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.7822.8026.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.7822.8026.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.0611.9312.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.98-2.90-0.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.194.383.97
    Depreciation1.351.221.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.414.245.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.753.944.28
    Other Income0.830.330.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.594.274.74
    Interest0.390.260.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.204.004.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.204.004.50
    Tax0.31-0.03-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.894.044.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.894.044.59
    Equity Share Capital7.247.247.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.992.793.17
    Diluted EPS1.992.793.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.992.793.17
    Diluted EPS1.992.793.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited