Shivalik Rasa Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.89 crore, up 17.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.89 crore in December 2021 up 17.27% from Rs. 22.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021 up 9.4% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021 down 8.28% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2020.

Shivalik Rasa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.04 in December 2020.

Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 963.90 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)