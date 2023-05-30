English
    Shivalik Rasa Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore, up 30.71% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shivalik Rasayan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore in March 2023 up 30.71% from Rs. 48.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2023 down 13.16% from Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2023 down 9.3% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.

    Shivalik Rasa EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2022.

    Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 766.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.78% returns over the last 6 months and 0.70% over the last 12 months.

    Shivalik Rasayan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.9357.3648.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.9357.3648.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.9136.2325.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.07-9.17-4.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.449.878.16
    Depreciation2.812.952.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.5310.468.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.317.037.45
    Other Income0.901.461.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.218.499.30
    Interest1.361.070.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.857.428.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.857.428.41
    Tax-0.230.760.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.086.668.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.086.668.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.086.668.15
    Equity Share Capital7.247.247.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.283.274.51
    Diluted EPS2.283.274.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.283.274.51
    Diluted EPS2.283.274.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

