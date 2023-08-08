English
    Shivalik Rasa Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.47 crore, up 11.48% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shivalik Rasayan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.47 crore in June 2023 up 11.48% from Rs. 57.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2023 down 23.4% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in June 2023 down 11.29% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2022.

    Shivalik Rasa EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2022.

    Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 873.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.84% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.

    Shivalik Rasayan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.4762.9357.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.4762.9357.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.6236.9128.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.55-2.07-0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.209.448.34
    Depreciation2.812.813.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.848.5310.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.567.318.83
    Other Income0.420.901.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.988.2110.28
    Interest1.471.361.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.516.859.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.516.859.25
    Tax1.03-0.230.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.487.088.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.487.088.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.487.088.46
    Equity Share Capital7.247.247.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.284.40
    Diluted EPS2.282.284.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.282.284.40
    Diluted EPS2.282.284.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

