Shivalik Rasa Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.47 crore, up 11.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.47 crore in June 2023 up 11.48% from Rs. 57.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2023 down 23.4% from Rs. 8.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in June 2023 down 11.29% from Rs. 13.29 crore in June 2022.

Shivalik Rasa EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2022.

Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 873.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.84% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.