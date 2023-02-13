Shivalik Rasa Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.36 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.36 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 59.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2022 down 20.44% from Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021.