Shivalik Rasa Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.36 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.36 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 59.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2022 down 20.44% from Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021.

Shivalik Rasa EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.28 in December 2021.

Shivalik Rasa shares closed at 729.60 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.86% returns over the last 6 months and -22.60% over the last 12 months.