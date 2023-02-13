English
    Shivalik Rasa Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.36 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shivalik Rasayan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.36 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 59.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2022 down 20.44% from Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 13.23 crore in December 2021.

    Shivalik Rasayan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.3656.3359.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.3656.3359.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.2331.5029.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.17-5.90-2.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.879.297.59
    Depreciation2.952.832.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.4610.4412.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.038.179.02
    Other Income1.460.851.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.499.0310.31
    Interest1.070.880.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.428.159.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.428.159.58
    Tax0.760.501.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.667.648.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.667.648.37
    Minority Interest---2.12--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.665.538.37
    Equity Share Capital7.247.247.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.273.814.28
    Diluted EPS3.273.814.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.273.814.28
    Diluted EPS3.273.814.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
