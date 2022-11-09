 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shivalik Bimeta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.87 crore, up 37.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.87 crore in September 2022 up 37.57% from Rs. 76.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2022 up 46.28% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.09 crore in September 2022 up 52.7% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 450.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.05% returns over the last 6 months and 100.23% over the last 12 months.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.87 97.69 76.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.87 97.69 76.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.88 59.31 41.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.13 -10.60 -4.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.44 7.58 6.98
Depreciation 2.07 1.95 1.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.96 17.15 14.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.65 22.30 16.33
Other Income 3.37 2.24 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.02 24.54 17.56
Interest 1.72 1.52 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.30 23.02 17.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.30 23.02 17.19
Tax 6.53 5.90 4.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.76 17.11 12.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.76 17.11 12.83
Equity Share Capital 7.68 7.68 7.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.78 4.46 3.32
Diluted EPS 4.78 4.46 3.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.78 4.46 3.32
Diluted EPS 4.78 4.46 3.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivalik Bimeta #Shivalik Bimetal Controls #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:54 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.