Shivalik Bimeta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.87 crore, up 37.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.87 crore in September 2022 up 37.57% from Rs. 76.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.76 crore in September 2022 up 46.28% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.09 crore in September 2022 up 52.7% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 450.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.05% returns over the last 6 months and 100.23% over the last 12 months.