Shivalik Bimeta Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore, up 33.09% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore in September 2018 up 33.09% from Rs. 37.97 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2018 up 60.77% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2018 up 58.52% from Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2017.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2017.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 99.65 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 29.92% over the last 12 months.