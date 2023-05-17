Shivalik Bimeta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.13 crore, up 23.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.13 crore in March 2023 up 23.31% from Rs. 89.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2023 up 42.39% from Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.64 crore in March 2023 up 37.96% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2022.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 532.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.86% returns over the last 6 months and 101.70% over the last 12 months.