 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shivalik Bimeta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.32 crore, up 33.58% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.32 crore in March 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 66.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2022 up 54.86% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 423.30 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.84% returns over the last 6 months

Shivalik Bimetal Controls
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.32 88.13 66.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.32 88.13 66.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.49 44.39 37.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.96 0.47 -5.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.22 7.01 8.01
Depreciation 1.86 1.60 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.33 15.70 14.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.38 18.97 11.10
Other Income 1.53 1.85 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.90 20.81 12.26
Interest 1.20 0.76 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.70 20.06 11.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.70 20.06 11.77
Tax 4.43 5.36 3.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.27 14.70 8.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.27 14.70 8.57
Equity Share Capital 7.68 7.68 7.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.49 3.83 2.21
Diluted EPS 3.49 3.83 2.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.49 3.83 2.21
Diluted EPS 3.49 3.83 2.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivalik Bimeta #Shivalik Bimetal Controls #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.