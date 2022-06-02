Shivalik Bimeta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.32 crore, up 33.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.32 crore in March 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 66.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2022 up 54.86% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 423.30 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.84% returns over the last 6 months