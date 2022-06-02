English
    Shivalik Bimeta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.32 crore, up 33.58% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.32 crore in March 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 66.86 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in March 2022 up 54.86% from Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2021.

    Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2021.

    Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 423.30 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.84% returns over the last 6 months

    Shivalik Bimetal Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.3288.1366.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.3288.1366.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.4944.3937.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.960.47-5.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.227.018.01
    Depreciation1.861.601.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.3315.7014.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3818.9711.10
    Other Income1.531.851.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9020.8112.26
    Interest1.200.760.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7020.0611.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7020.0611.77
    Tax4.435.363.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2714.708.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2714.708.57
    Equity Share Capital7.687.687.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.493.832.21
    Diluted EPS3.493.832.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.493.832.21
    Diluted EPS3.493.832.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivalik Bimeta #Shivalik Bimetal Controls #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
