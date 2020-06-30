Shivalik Bimeta Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.30 crore, down 2.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.30 crore in March 2020 down 2.89% from Rs. 47.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2020 down 52.56% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2020 down 46.72% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2019.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2019.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 37.35 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.19% returns over the last 6 months and -65.50% over the last 12 months.