Shivalik Bimeta Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.68 crore, up 11.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.68 crore in March 2019 up 11.29% from Rs. 42.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2019 up 3.03% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2019 up 13.96% from Rs. 9.24 crore in March 2018.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2018.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 112.10 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.