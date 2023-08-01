Shivalik Bimeta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.07 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.07 crore in June 2023 up 15.74% from Rs. 97.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2023 up 18.21% from Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.34 crore in June 2023 up 14.53% from Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2022.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.46 in June 2022.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 701.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.07% returns over the last 6 months and 143.54% over the last 12 months.