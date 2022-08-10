 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shivalik Bimeta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore, up 38.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore in June 2022 up 38.94% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2022 up 53.07% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2022 up 58.62% from Rs. 16.70 crore in June 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 438.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 152.38% over the last 12 months.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.69 89.32 70.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.69 89.32 70.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 59.31 45.49 40.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.60 -0.96 -6.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.58 7.22 5.91
Depreciation 1.95 1.86 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.15 18.33 13.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.30 17.38 14.43
Other Income 2.24 1.53 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.54 18.90 15.28
Interest 1.52 1.20 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.02 17.70 14.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.02 17.70 14.84
Tax 5.90 4.43 3.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.11 13.27 11.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.11 13.27 11.18
Equity Share Capital 7.68 7.68 7.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.46 3.49 2.91
Diluted EPS 4.46 3.49 2.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.46 3.49 2.91
Diluted EPS 4.46 3.49 2.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
