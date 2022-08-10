Shivalik Bimeta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore, up 38.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.69 crore in June 2022 up 38.94% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2022 up 53.07% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2022 up 58.62% from Rs. 16.70 crore in June 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 438.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 152.38% over the last 12 months.