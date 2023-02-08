Shivalik Bimeta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.54 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.54 crore in December 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 88.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 24.18% from Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.50 crore in December 2022 up 27.18% from Rs. 22.41 crore in December 2021.