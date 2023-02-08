Shivalik Bimeta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.54 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.54 crore in December 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 88.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 24.18% from Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.50 crore in December 2022 up 27.18% from Rs. 22.41 crore in December 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.83 in December 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 394.95 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.26% returns over the last 6 months and 22.59% over the last 12 months.