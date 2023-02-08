English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shivalik Bimeta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.54 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.54 crore in December 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 88.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2022 up 24.18% from Rs. 14.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.50 crore in December 2022 up 27.18% from Rs. 22.41 crore in December 2021.

    Shivalik Bimetal Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.54104.8788.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.54104.8788.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.1853.8844.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.43-4.130.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.229.447.01
    Depreciation2.222.071.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.7719.9615.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5723.6518.97
    Other Income0.703.371.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2827.0220.81
    Interest1.811.720.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.4725.3020.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.4725.3020.06
    Tax6.226.535.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.2518.7614.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.2518.7614.70
    Equity Share Capital11.527.687.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.174.783.83
    Diluted EPS3.174.783.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.174.783.83
    Diluted EPS3.174.783.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited