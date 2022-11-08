 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore, up 54.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore in September 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 76.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.17 crore in September 2022 up 53.12% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 468.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.54% returns over the last 6 months and 108.50% over the last 12 months.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.60 110.78 76.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.60 110.78 76.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.91 69.47 41.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.38 -10.50 -4.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.44 8.56 6.98
Depreciation 2.59 2.47 1.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.63 17.83 14.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.41 22.95 16.33
Other Income 2.18 7.21 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.58 30.16 17.56
Interest 1.84 1.61 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.74 28.55 17.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.74 28.55 17.19
Tax 6.76 7.66 4.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.98 20.89 12.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.98 20.89 12.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.27 0.80 0.84
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.25 21.69 13.55
Equity Share Capital 7.68 7.68 7.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.91 5.65 3.51
Diluted EPS 4.91 5.65 3.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.91 5.65 3.51
Diluted EPS 4.91 5.65 3.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivalik Bimeta #Shivalik Bimetal Controls #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm
