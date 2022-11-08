Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore, up 54.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore in September 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 76.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.17 crore in September 2022 up 53.12% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 468.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.54% returns over the last 6 months and 108.50% over the last 12 months.