    Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore, up 54.27% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.60 crore in September 2022 up 54.27% from Rs. 76.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.25 crore in September 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.17 crore in September 2022 up 53.12% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021.

    Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2021.

    Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 468.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.54% returns over the last 6 months and 108.50% over the last 12 months.

    Shivalik Bimetal Controls
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.60110.7876.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.60110.7876.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.9169.4741.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.38-10.50-4.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.448.566.98
    Depreciation2.592.471.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.6317.8314.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4122.9516.33
    Other Income2.187.211.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5830.1617.56
    Interest1.841.610.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7428.5517.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.7428.5517.19
    Tax6.767.664.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.9820.8912.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.9820.8912.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.270.800.84
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.2521.6913.55
    Equity Share Capital7.687.687.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.915.653.51
    Diluted EPS4.915.653.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.915.653.51
    Diluted EPS4.915.653.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm