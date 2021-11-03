Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.23 crore, up 54.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.23 crore in September 2021 up 54.58% from Rs. 49.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021 up 156.49% from Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2021 up 124.38% from Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2020.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2020.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 291.30 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)