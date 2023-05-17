English
    Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.60 crore, up 38.38% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.60 crore in March 2023 up 38.38% from Rs. 89.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.51 crore in March 2023 up 48.71% from Rs. 14.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.58 crore in March 2023 up 42.49% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022.

    Shivalik Bimeta EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2022.

    Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 532.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.86% returns over the last 6 months and 101.70% over the last 12 months.

    Shivalik Bimetal Controls
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.60118.3989.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.60118.3989.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.4370.8045.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.12-8.71-0.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2910.227.22
    Depreciation2.762.731.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8917.4018.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1025.9517.38
    Other Income1.720.651.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8226.5918.90
    Interest1.651.951.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1724.6517.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.1724.6517.70
    Tax4.176.444.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.0018.2113.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.0018.2113.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.50-1.551.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.5116.6614.46
    Equity Share Capital11.5211.527.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.732.893.80
    Diluted EPS3.732.893.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.732.893.80
    Diluted EPS3.732.893.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
