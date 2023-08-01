English
    Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.19 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:Net Sales at Rs 127.19 crore in June 2023 up 14.81% from Rs. 110.78 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.28 crore in June 2023 down 1.87% from Rs. 21.69 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.58 crore in June 2023 down 3.22% from Rs. 32.63 crore in June 2022.
    Shivalik Bimeta EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.65 in June 2022.Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 701.80 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 83.07% returns over the last 6 months and 143.54% over the last 12 months.
    Shivalik Bimetal Controls
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.19123.60110.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.19123.60110.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.4758.4369.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.346.12-10.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0511.298.56
    Depreciation2.942.762.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.1719.8917.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2225.1022.95
    Other Income1.431.727.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6426.8230.16
    Interest1.301.651.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.3525.1728.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.3525.1728.55
    Tax6.644.177.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7121.0020.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7121.0020.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.570.500.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.2821.5121.69
    Equity Share Capital11.5211.527.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.693.735.65
    Diluted EPS3.693.735.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.693.735.65
    Diluted EPS3.693.735.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivalik Bimeta #Shivalik Bimetal Controls #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

