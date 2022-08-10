 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.78 crore, up 57.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shivalik Bimetal Controls are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.78 crore in June 2022 up 57.56% from Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.69 crore in June 2022 up 87.02% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.63 crore in June 2022 up 95.39% from Rs. 16.70 crore in June 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.02 in June 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 438.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 152.38% over the last 12 months.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.78 89.32 70.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.78 89.32 70.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.47 45.49 40.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.50 -0.96 -6.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.56 7.22 5.91
Depreciation 2.47 1.86 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.83 18.33 13.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.95 17.38 14.43
Other Income 7.21 1.53 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.16 18.90 15.28
Interest 1.61 1.20 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.55 17.70 14.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.55 17.70 14.84
Tax 7.66 4.53 3.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.89 13.17 11.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.89 13.17 11.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.80 1.29 0.49
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.69 14.46 11.60
Equity Share Capital 7.68 7.68 7.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.65 3.80 3.02
Diluted EPS 5.65 3.80 3.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.65 3.80 3.02
Diluted EPS 5.65 3.80 3.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
