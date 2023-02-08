Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.39 crore, up 34.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.34% from Rs. 88.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.32 crore in December 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 22.41 crore in December 2021.