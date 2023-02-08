Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.39 crore, up 34.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.39 crore in December 2022 up 34.34% from Rs. 88.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.32 crore in December 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 22.41 crore in December 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in December 2021.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 394.95 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.26% returns over the last 6 months and 22.59% over the last 12 months.