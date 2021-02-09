Shivalik Bimeta Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.03 crore, up 33.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.03 crore in December 2020 up 33.03% from Rs. 44.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2020 up 124.74% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2020 up 93.28% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2019.

Shivalik Bimeta EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2019.

Shivalik Bimeta shares closed at 72.70 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)