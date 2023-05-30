English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shivagrico Impl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 16.98% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivagrico Implements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in March 2023 down 16.98% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 294.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 20.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.13% over the last 12 months.

    Shivagrico Implements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.0311.4010.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.0311.4010.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.2610.747.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.000.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54-1.050.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.001.54
    Depreciation0.330.340.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.250.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.110.04
    Other Income0.040.160.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.270.31
    Interest0.310.240.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.030.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.030.02
    Tax0.000.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.020.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.020.02
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.050.04
    Diluted EPS-0.070.050.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.050.04
    Diluted EPS-0.070.050.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivagrico Impl #Shivagrico Implements #Steel - Rolling
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:11 pm