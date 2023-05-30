Shivagrico Impl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 16.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivagrico Implements are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in March 2023 down 16.98% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 294.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.
Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 20.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.13% over the last 12 months.
|Shivagrico Implements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.03
|11.40
|10.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.03
|11.40
|10.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.26
|10.74
|7.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|0.00
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.54
|-1.05
|0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.31
|1.00
|1.54
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.34
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.25
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.11
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.16
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.27
|0.31
|Interest
|0.31
|0.24
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited