Shivagrico Impl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 16.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in March 2023 down 16.98% from Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 294.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 20.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and 18.13% over the last 12 months.