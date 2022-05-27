Shivagrico Impl Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore, down 6.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore in March 2022 down 6.22% from Rs. 11.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 57.79% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 18.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

Shivagrico Impl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2021.

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 17.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)