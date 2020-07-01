Shivagrico Impl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2020 down 15.3% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 59.04% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 up 814.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 5.15 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)