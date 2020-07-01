Shivagrico Impl Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, down 15.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivagrico Implements are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in March 2020 down 15.3% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 59.04% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 up 814.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 5.15 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)
|Shivagrico Implements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.81
|7.71
|6.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.08
|Total Income From Operations
|5.81
|7.71
|6.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.25
|4.58
|4.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|1.25
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|0.79
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.41
|--
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.40
|1.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.69
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.69
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.21
|0.22
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.47
|-0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.47
|-0.46
|Tax
|0.13
|0.05
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.43
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.43
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.26
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.26
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|0.26
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.26
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
