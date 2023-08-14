Shivagrico Impl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore, down 13.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore in June 2023 down 13.25% from Rs. 11.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 76.1% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2022.

Shivagrico Impl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 23.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.58% returns over the last 6 months and 71.00% over the last 12 months.