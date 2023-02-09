Shivagrico Impl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, down 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in December 2022 down 0.23% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 90.51% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 37.11% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.