Shivagrico Impl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, down 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in December 2022 down 0.23% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 90.51% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 37.11% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

Shivagrico Impl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

Read More

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 19.60 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.49% over the last 12 months.