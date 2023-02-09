English
    Earnings

    Shivagrico Impl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, down 0.23% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivagrico Implements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in December 2022 down 0.23% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 90.51% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 37.11% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

    Shivagrico Implements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.409.9011.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.409.9011.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.748.169.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.010.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.05-0.04-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.000.931.25
    Depreciation0.340.360.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.320.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.170.46
    Other Income0.160.080.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.250.56
    Interest0.240.240.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.010.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.010.32
    Tax0.010.000.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.000.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.000.24
    Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.010.48
    Diluted EPS0.050.010.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.010.48
    Diluted EPS0.050.010.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited