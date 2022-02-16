Shivagrico Impl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore, up 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.42 crore in December 2021 up 6.89% from Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 6396.32% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021 up 86.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

Shivagrico Impl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 18.10 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)