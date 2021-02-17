MARKET NEWS

Shivagrico Impl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 38.6% Y-o-Y

February 17, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivagrico Implements are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in December 2020 up 38.6% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100.89% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 24.64% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 5.52 on January 29, 2021 (BSE)

Shivagrico Implements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations10.6910.017.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.6910.017.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.156.964.58
Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.110.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.741.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.220.820.79
Depreciation0.280.28--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.540.460.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.640.69
Other Income0.130.15--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.790.69
Interest0.170.220.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.070.570.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.070.570.47
Tax0.070.140.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.430.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.430.43
Equity Share Capital5.015.015.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.860.26
Diluted EPS-0.010.860.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.860.26
Diluted EPS-0.010.860.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shivagrico Impl #Shivagrico Implements #Steel - Rolling
first published: Feb 17, 2021 10:11 am

