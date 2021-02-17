Shivagrico Impl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 38.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in December 2020 up 38.6% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100.89% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 down 24.64% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 5.52 on January 29, 2021 (BSE)