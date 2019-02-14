Shivagrico Impl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivagrico Implements are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in December 2018 up 0.37% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 451.22% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.
Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 6.01 on November 30, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Shivagrico Implements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.62
|6.24
|6.65
|Other Operating Income
|0.06
|0.13
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.68
|6.37
|6.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.78
|3.65
|2.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.01
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.63
|0.18
|1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.42
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.33
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.49
|1.91
|1.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.12
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.12
|0.10
|Interest
|0.17
|0.19
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.31
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.31
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.09
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.22
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.22
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.01
|5.01
|5.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.44
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.44
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.44
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.44
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited