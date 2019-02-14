Shivagrico Impl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.68 crore in December 2018 up 0.37% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 451.22% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 down 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

Shivagrico Impl shares closed at 6.01 on November 30, 2018 (BSE)