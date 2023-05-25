Shiva Texyarn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.44 crore, down 23.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.44 crore in March 2023 down 23.24% from Rs. 126.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2023 up 580.48% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2023 up 96.82% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

Shiva Texyarn EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2022.

Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 122.10 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.96% returns over the last 6 months and -36.14% over the last 12 months.