    Shiva Texyarn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.44 crore, down 23.24% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Texyarn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.44 crore in March 2023 down 23.24% from Rs. 126.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2023 up 580.48% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in March 2023 up 96.82% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

    Shiva Texyarn EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2022.

    Shiva Texyarn shares closed at 122.10 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.96% returns over the last 6 months and -36.14% over the last 12 months.

    Shiva Texyarn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.4494.78126.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.4494.78126.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.0952.7298.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.570.981.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.4413.88-7.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3410.2111.04
    Depreciation3.633.683.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0818.6715.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.71-5.373.71
    Other Income15.520.180.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.82-5.194.38
    Interest2.493.312.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.33-8.512.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.33-8.512.15
    Tax3.010.851.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.32-9.350.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.32-9.350.93
    Equity Share Capital12.9612.9612.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.87-7.220.72
    Diluted EPS4.87-7.220.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.87-7.220.72
    Diluted EPS4.87-7.220.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:20 pm